A poignant prizegiving for Tarbert AFC

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert AFC’s annual football dance was held on Saturday June 16 in the Islay Frigate Hotel.

Players and their partners were joined by the wider circle of people who are involved with the club.

This annual dinner dance is also the end of season awards presentation.

Nikki MacDougall took home awards for Top Goal Scorer and Referees’ Player of the Year. Goal of the Season went to David Ronald, while Miss of the Season went to Iany MacKinnon. Fergie Galbraith took Young Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year went to Lewis MacNaughton.

This year among the awards was a posthumous presentation, made by current manager David Ronald, to former team manager and captain the late Duncan MacDougall for his commitment and dedication to Tarbert AFC.

Flowers were presented to the unsung heroes of the club who help throughout the year, with special thanks going to current manager David Ronald and Jojo Scott.