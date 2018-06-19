Working to preserve the yarns of yesteryear

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

People across Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to take part in a unique project that will help to preserve tales about the area for future generations.

Argyll and Bute Youth Services is calling on people of all ages to help gather stories, film clips, photographs and objects about the area to celebrate the uniqueness of Argyll and Bute.

The Digital Storytelling Project is part of the national Year of Young People and aims to bring together our younger and older generations to share their stories and folklore tales of yesteryear.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘This is not only a great way of capturing precious stories about the area, but it’s an excellent opportunity for a mix of generations to work together.

‘Argyll is teeming with folklore tales, from giant serpents and mermaids being spotted on our coastlines in years gone by, to stories of haunted caves and bloody battles – we’ve got a lot to talk about.

‘The Year of Young People is all about bringing generations together and celebrating our young people. It’s an opportunity to showcase their talents and create a positive perception of them in our society. This project is a perfect way to do that and is just one of the many things our youth services team has been up to.

‘I can’t wait to see the outcome of the storytelling project and would encourage people to come forward and help.’

The council’s youth services team is working in partnership with the education service and Digital Breeze. A workshop will be held in August where, having gathered everything they need, our young people will be able to create a platform for uploading the content – perhaps in a book, ebook or CD, for example.

If you would like to take part or help gather content for the project, contact Roanna Clark, Youth Participation Officer, on 01546 604752 or email roanna.clark@argyll-bute.gov.uk.