Loch Fyne Oysters smokin’ at food awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Cairndow firm has been recognised at the prestigious Scottish Food and Drink Awards.

Seafood producer Loch Fyne Oysters celebrated its 40th year of trading by scooping the top prize in the Fish and Seafood category.

The awards recognise innovation, enterprise and quality among Scottish food and drink producers.

Loch Fyne Oysters won the award for its Bradan Orach smoked salmon, which is hand-cured with natural sea salt then cold smoked in traditional kilns fired by oak shavings from aged malt whisky casks. Bradan Orach is cold-smoked for up to 24 hours longer.

Loch Fyne Oysters managing director Cameron Brown said: ‘Bradan Orach is Gaelic for “golden salmon”. Smoking the fish for double the amount of time gives a different dryer, meatier texture and a good, strong smokiness. Using shavings from retired whisky casks for smoking makes it a truly Scottish product.

‘I would like to thank the smokehouse staff who make sure every kiln of salmon is smoked to perfection. Their years of experience was recognised by the judging panel and I am delighted that this traditional recipe got the recognition it deserves.’

Loch Fyne Oysters was also shortlisted for Primary Producer of the Year and Export Business of the Year.

The Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2018 took place on June 7 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, said: ‘Scottish food and drink is a national success story. Our unique partnership of industry bodies and Scottish Government has driven that.

‘However, it is the talent inside individual businesses that make our industry tick and who are putting Scotland on the global culinary map.’