Shear magic as young farmers test their skills

Sheep shearers from North Argyll Young Farmers’ Club went head to head to ‘clip’ seconds off the stopwatch at the weekend.

Judges kept a close eye as entrants at Saulmore Farm near Connel on Friday battled it out against the timer to shear the farm’s ewe hoggs.

Entrants included the club’s treasurer Callum Leitch, Beth Menzies, Fulton Ronald, Robert McKellar, Alec MacPherson and Allan MacFadyen.

The judges were Andy Rankin, Gordon Stewart and Donald Mackenzie.

Last year’s shearing contest had to be cancelled due to bad weather but the 2018 event went ahead in soaring temperatures.

After the electronic clippers were used, another section followed using traditional hand shears.

Judge Andy Rankin said: ‘It’s great that the young farmers are organising this competition. It’s so important that these skills are kept alive.’

It can take an experienced hand just over one minute to shear a sheep.