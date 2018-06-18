Dunadd ladies go top

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

WCA South Division 2

Dunadd ladies 11 – Tayforth 2

Dunadd ladies have moved up to the top of South Division 2 after another emphatic win over Tayforth.

The team were ruthless from the start with Leone Airlie scoring in the first minute. She was clinical in front of goal and soon added three more to her tally. However, Tayforth rallied in the 28th minute and managed to sneak one back with a good strike from distance by Hazel Reid.

The comeback was short-lived though as Dunadd’s top goal scorer Eilidh Cameron raced through two minutes after the restart and fired her shot into the corner of the net. Leone Airlie added another on 32 minutes with a great first time shot, 6-1 at half time.

The second half saw more of the same from the two Dunadd strikers, pouncing on every loose ball and following up every rebound. Even a strike to the helmet didn’t hold back the young Dunadd striker as Cameron scored three more and Airlie another two. The home team were a little disappointed to let in another in the second half after a strike from Kathryn MacLean but ultimately it had no impact on the game.

This important victory has seen Dunadd carry on their unbeaten record and move to the top of their division on goal difference. Ardnamurchan and Dunadd both have 11 points but Dunadd have a far superior goal difference and crucially, a game in hand too.

In their next game the team will travel to Ardnamurchan on June 24, in a massive top of the table decider. The last time the two teams met the points were shared. Dunadd will look to go one better this time and bring home two more points.