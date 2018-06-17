Letters to the editor – week 24

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Children’s club could fold

Sir,

It’s a sad day indeed when parents, coaches and children have to stand together and fight to keep our children’s shinty club going.

Sadly, the Camanachd Association has reinforced the 150 pupil cap – a rule that had previously been relaxed to allow an already struggling sport build up its number within the children’s section – resulting in the possible folding of Kilmory and Dunadd children’s club.

This rule is preventing our children from competing in school national competitions simply because we are made up of three different schools rather than one. We simply don’t have enough children playing shinty in each school to make up separate clubs.

Surely, in 2018, this shouldn’t be allowed to happen?

It is only three clubs that are being affected by this, and they’re all in the south of Scotland, half way through a season, leaving all our kids devastated at the though of losing their chosen sport.

My son has been playing shinty since Primary One. He is now heading into Primary Four and is even more passionate about the sport. He enjoys quality team time, striving to be the best he can and just loving playing the game.

It’s very difficult to explain something like this to an eight-year-old child, never mind the Primary One children we have in our club.

One quote from a child was: ‘Everyone is going to be so sad if we don’t have shinty. Why would shinty people do this to us?’

It’s a very sad day indeed for the children of Argyll and Bute who are simply being punished for what school they go to and where they live. We have to stand together and fight for our club and our children.

The Camanachd Association needs to step up and find a solution to allow all children to compete nationally and stand as one united shinty community.

Ailsa and Alastair Crawford, Lochgilphead

Shinty has inspired children

Sir,

The Camanachd Association has put politics before the needs of the children and the development of the sport in Argyll.

The kids are disappointed and the coaches who have worked tirelessly to set the club up are deflated. Surely the association knows this is a mistake that needs rectified immediately.

Personally, Kilmory and Dunadd children’s club has inspired our son and daughter to get involved with the sport and to grow in confidence amongst other like-minded children.

Stuart and Simone Charnock, Lochgilphead

Worthy of competing

Sir,

My son has trained with Kilmory/Dunadd shinty club since he was in Primary One. The club has always treated the kids equally and welcomed all kids to participate.

After years of hard work, the team was progressing well and was worthy of competing at national level.

In his last year before high school, to be told he is no longer allowed to play is not only devastating to my son but greatly confusing and he is left wondering what he has done wrong.

I fail to see how this can be classed as progress by the Camanachd Association. This needs to be readdressed to allow kids to compete in the game they love.

Susan Jackson, Lochgilphead

General waste in recycle bins

I was very angry to hear from local residents in Portnahaven that their recycling bins have been used by numerous motorhomes for disposing of general waste, including food waste.

I have visited the recycling bins site in Portnahaven and spoken to my constituents in person about this and I can confirm that unfortunately Portnahaven’s recycling bins are full of general waste.

This is as unacceptable as it is disrespectful. I have contacted the appropriate department with the council and asked for an investigation to be done. I also asked for some addition signage for the bins area.

I made it very clear that my constituents should not lose their recycling facilities as a result of their bins being misused by someone else.

I will continue to monitor this situation and provide an update as soon as I have more information.

Alastair Redman, Isle of Islay

Flash glucose monitoring

Sir,

It is fitting to mark this Diabetes Week (June 11-17) for Scotland’s 30,000 adults and children living with type one diabetes by noting that life-changing monitors are now available on the NHS.

A child diagnosed with type one diabetes at five faces 50,000 finger prick blood glucose tests by the time they are 18.

Each painful finger prick is part of a daily routine which also includes calculating carbohydrate intake and frequent insulin injections, all to prevent life-threatening hypoglycaemia and long term complications.

But since November last year, a ‘flash glucose monitoring’ system called the Freestyle Libre can be prescribed by local GPs, offering an alternative to such intensive finger-pricking.

The roll out of flash glucose monitoring, which gives a reading via a simple sensor, however, is not consistent across all local health boards. So, our message for Diabetes Week is to call for health boards in Scotland to speed up prescription policies and step up much needed prescriptions.

As someone who has lived with type one diabetes for 21 years, new technology, such as the FreeStyle Libre, makes a world of difference.

Type one diabetes cannot be prevented and until we find the cure for it, research and technology are vital.

Holly Davies, development manager, Aberdeen