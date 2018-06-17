Islay cattle sold by United Auctions

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An excellent show of well bred cattle were on offer and sold to a good ringside of buyers at United Auctions Islay sale on June 8.

The sale, at Islay Auction Mart, saw 272 grazing cattle sold.

Bullocks levelled out at £838 per head or 242 pence per kilo. Heifers averaged £731 per head or 221 pence per kilo.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £1,160 and £910 – Keppols.

BAx: £990 (2) and £900 (2) – Ardnave.

CHARx: £1,200 – Gartacharra : £1,020 (5) – Ardnave : £960 (3) – Tallant : £930 (2) – Ardnave : £920 (2) – Octofad : £910 (2) – Ardnave.

LIMx: £1,100 – Ardnave : £1,060 (2) – Octofad : £990 (2) – Balaclava : £980 (2) – Octofad : £950 – Balaclava (4), Ardnave and Octofad (7) : £930 – Ardnave : £920 – Carrabus and Balaclava (4) : £900 (4) – Octofad.

Heifers

AAx: £1,000 – Brybruich.

BAx: £890 – Ardnave.

CHARx: £980 – Ardnave : £860 – Eorrabus : £840 – Tallant.

LIMx: £990 (2) – Octofad : £980 – Brybruich : £970 – Balaclava : £930 (2) – Octofad : £900 – Brybruich and Ardnave.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 239p – Keppols.

BAx: 282p, 278p (2), 257p (2) and 244p (4) – Ardnave.

CHARx: 280p – Carrabus : 259p – Ardnave and Tallant (3) : 255p, 249p (2), 244p (2) and 239p (5) – Ardnave : 238p – Aoradh.

LIMx: 322p – Carrabus : 280p and 278p(2) – Octofad : 277p – Ardnave : 266p (2) – Smaladh : 264p (2) – Ardnave : 263p – Carrabus : 262p – Ardnave : 261p (3) – Carrabus : 259p – Starchmill & Carrabus (3) : 257p – Tallant (4) and Ardnave : 256p (4) – Octofad : 255p – Balaclava (2) and Starchmill : 254p – Ardnave : 251p (7) – Octofad.

Heifers

BAx: 242p, 233p and 230p – Ardnave.

CHARx: 238p and 237p (2) – Ardnave : 235p – Tallant : 232p – Ardnave.

LIMx: 265p – Ardnave : 262p (5) – Keppols : 256p (2) – Tallant : 252p – Ardnave : 247p – Tallant : 246p, 244p and 242p (2) – Ardnave : 240p – Ballychattrigan : 238p – Tallant : 236p (9) – Octofad : 235p (3) – Starchmill.