Tarbert Academy pupil gains scholarship to Canada

Cara Gorman has been enjoying the fruits of her hard work with a scholarship-sponsored trip to Toronto.

An S6 student of Tarbert Academy, Cara was one of three Scottish students awarded a Baird of Bute Science Scholarship and it has sent her across the Atlantic to Canada. There, with a visit to the Ontario Science Centre and the University of Toronto, she will gain experience and skills to aid her in future university studies.

Cara was awarded the scholarship due to her ‘ongoing high academic achievement and good character’.

You can follow her on her adventures through her blog, at bairdofbutesciencescholarship2018.wordpress.com