Lochgilphead ladies championship weekend

Saturday saw the ladies take to the course for the first day of their championship.

The weather could not have been better and while nice dry fairways gave a good run on the balls it also meant it was harder to control on the greens.

Margaret MacKinnon was definitely on her game with level par for the first nine. She lost her stride a little on the inward nine but still finished with a gross 76, giving her an eight stroke lead over Kathleen Young.

Sunday saw equally good weather as the ladies set off on round two. There was no way Margaret could be beaten and scoring a gross 77 on day two made her ladies champion for the third year in a row beating Kathleen by a massive 19 strokes.

The secondary Stableford Competition was won by Fiona McLeod with 76 points beating Ele Hunter by two points.

The competition was rounded off with a photo shoot of the winners with drinks and fresh cream scones courtesy of new player Kirsty Flanagan.

This weekend sees the first two rounds of the gents championship while the ladies play for their June medal on Saturday and then head to Tarbert Ladies Open on Sunday June 17.