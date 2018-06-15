Loch Lomond road partially closed after serious crash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A road traffic incident on the A82 at Loch Lomond has left one lane closed to traffic.

The trunk road was earlier closed in both directions after the crash, which happened before 2.30pm on Friday June 15.

At 6.30pm that evening the Traffic Scotland said: ‘The A82 is closed northbound between Tarbet and Arden due to a road traffic incident. Drivers should follow the police diversion and expect longer than normal journey times.

A 72-mile diversion was recommended through the Trossachs as follows: ‘At the junction of the A82/A811 turn right onto the A811 and follow the road to the A811/A809 Junction. At the A811/A809 Junction turn left on the A811 and follow the road to the A811/A81 Junction. Turn left onto the A81 and follow the road to Aberfoyle.

‘At the junction of A821/A81, turn right to follow the A81 and continue to the A81/A873 junction – Turn left onto the A81 and follow the road to Callander- In Callander at the junction of the A81 and A84 turn left onto the A84 and continue to Crianlarich – At the junction of A85/A82, turn left onto the A82. Thereafter follow normal signing to Tarbet.’