Hollywood comes to Lochgilphead and Inveraray

By Laura Maxwell

There was a buzz about Inveraray last Thursday, June 7, when a dozen silver trucks rolled into town bringing boom-mics, cameras and blokes with baseball caps.

A film crew had landed in Argyll.

The George Hotel played host to the cast and crew as the setting for blossoming love in a new Hollywood rom-com.

Written, starring and featuring the music of Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford, ‘Love Me to Death’ is an ‘Eat, Pray, Love’-inspired romance adventure through Scotland, specifically Argyll. Lee Gifford’s Annabelle is recently widowed and sells all her material possessions for a cross-country tour with her husband’s ashes. Along the way she meets a gruff innkeeper played by The Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson, who could offer another chance for love.

Locals to Argyll will spot The George Hotel as Lord Howard Awd’s (played by Craig Ferguson) Inn that Annabelle takes refuge in when she falls for the Scottish landscape. They may also spot Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street, which was packed with trucks on Wednesday June 13 for filming, and Icon Hairdressing which was the setting for another scene.

