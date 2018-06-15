An evening with author Kerrie Noor

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Popular author Kerrie Noor is paying a visit to Lochgilphead Library later this month.

An entertaining evening is guaranteed, including the launch of Kerrie’s latest novel, book signings, fun, chat and maybe even a few belly-dancing moves thrown in for good measure.

Kerrie left Australia on a working holiday and fell in love with many things Scottish, along with belly dancing. After years of teaching belly dancing, Kerrie decided to write some of her experiences down in a series of stories called Belly Dancing and Beyond; novels about women who at one time or another went to Nefertiti’s belly dancing class.

Kerrie creates for fun and for readers who like ‘hope with a quirky twist’. She describes herself as ‘a mature woman who has been around the block too many times to count’, so doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to her characters.

Kerrie has also been short listed for the Ashram Short Story Award, and has had two dramatic plays produced on radio.

It all happens in Lochgilphead Library on Wednesday June 20, starting at 7.30pm.

This is a free event, but please reserve your ticket by phoning Lochgilphead library on 01546 602072.