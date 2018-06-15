A force to be reckoned with this weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Excitement is building ahead of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day.

One of the biggest community events in Argyll and Bute, it is set to be even bigger than usual when it gets under way this weekend.

At midday on Saturday June 16, a parade of armed forces veterans, serving personnel and cadets will march from Lochgilphead Drill Hall, down Argyll Street to Poltalloch Street and the front green, where a parade inspection will take place.

To commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One, a window dressing competition around town will add atmosphere to the occasion. Local stores have decorated their windows in support of the celebration of the country’s fallen heroes. Poppies, Union Jacks and aircraft are displayed as a sign of solidarity with the people who made such sacrifices a century ago.

A trophy will be presented to the winner who will be chosen by public vote. People can place their vote in a box in the Mailbox post office and shop on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, until Saturday June 16.

Votes can also be cast on the front green after the parade as part of a gala afternoon of family fun.