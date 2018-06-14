Your chance to be fashionably late in Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Clothes shop KC Fashion is opening its doors out of hours for the late-night shopping experience.

You, too, can feel like a Kardashian in Paris with a complementary glass of Prosecco while you browse the latest fashion.

On Friday evening, KC Fashion in Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street will open its doors for a special evening in support of charity.

For a £3 entry fee, you gain 10 per cent off everything in store. As well as spending, you have the chance of winning with a raffle, with all proceeds going to the SiMBA charity.

Treating yourself never felt so good.

Retailer, Kirsten Colligan said: ‘People work 9-5 so if we open up late it gives them a chance to come along.’

SiMBA supports the families of stillborn and miscarried babies, with concepts like memory boxes and family rooms.

Kirsten added: ‘It’s not a well-known charity so it’s nice for the locals to get behind them.’

The late night shopping will kick off on Friday June 15, from 7-9pm.