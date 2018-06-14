Warm welcome for new Argyll moderator

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Rev Dr Roderick Campbell was installed as the new moderator for Argyll presbytery at a service held in Inveraray Parish Church.

After the official installation was conducted by last year’s Moderator, Rev Dugald Cameron, the communion service and the day’s presbytery business was conducted by Rev Campbell in his new role.

Rev Campbell was delighted by the support he received from the local Inveraray community, his two other West Lochfyneside churches and members of presbytery, many of whom commented on the warmth of the occasion.