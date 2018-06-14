Tarbert’s flotilla of pirate fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert was bouncing on Saturday night, June 9, as the Sailing and Cruising Scotland flotilla hit the town.

Around 100 boats, manned by a number of crews dressed as pirates, lined the marina in glorious sunshine.

No fewer than three different live acts performed in the village bars on Saturday evening, and a great – if a little warm and midgey – evening was enjoyed by revellers.