Tarbert’s flotilla of pirate fun
Tarbert was bouncing on Saturday night, June 9, as the Sailing and Cruising Scotland flotilla hit the town.
Around 100 boats, manned by a number of crews dressed as pirates, lined the marina in glorious sunshine.
No fewer than three different live acts performed in the village bars on Saturday evening, and a great – if a little warm and midgey – evening was enjoyed by revellers.