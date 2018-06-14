Mid Argyll Dolphins make a splash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Mid Argyll Dolphins gathered in their element, Lochgilphead’s Macpool, on Thursday June 7 to celebrate the achievements of their team.

With trophies and medals supplied by Midton Acrylics, the youths were commended for their hard work throughout the season as the school year wraps up.

The top award in the club was the Contribution Awards wherein the whole year’s points were totaled throughout the time trials and galas.

First place from the girls went to 12-year-old Aileen Barr on 379 points, with 15-year-old Megan Danson coming in second with 371 points and 12-year-old Niamh Shaw third with 361 points.

On the boys end, 11-year-old Jack Qualter-Buncall scored first place with 360 points. Behind him was 14-year-old Alasdair Toner with 356 in second place and 11-year-old Euan Gilmour in third place with 340 points.

The swimmer of the month for June was awarded to Eleanor Dale who achieved a new best time this year by taking 18 seconds off her 100m freestyle and 10 seconds off the 100m IM.

Well wishes were also sent to dolphins moving on to bluer waters. Ruby Bosomwoth and Ian Munro will be moving on while Lorne Barrie and Jura Macmillan received their full lifeguard qualifications and will be staying at Macpool as paid staff. They all gave moving speeches in which they thanked their coaches for their extensive training, volunteers for all they do out of the goodness of their hearts and the instution for their memories such as the friends they’ve made and experiences like meeting Princess Anne and three time Olympian Robbie Renwick in 2017.

Younger dolphin calfs will continue their work throughout the summer, collecting funds for the MacPool new development project and attending the Swimathon in March 2019, with the next swim meet in Campbeltown pool on Tuesday November 6.