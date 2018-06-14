High tech preparation for Mid Argyll art show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This year has seen a lot of preparatory work ahead of the 2018 Mid Argyll Art Society exhibition in August.

The popular show will again be held in the Drill Hall, Lochgilphead and will run from August 6-11.

As in the last few years, the Mid Argyll Camera Club will have photos on display.

The society is harnessing modern technology in a campaign to raise the profile of this year’s event.

There is now a Mid Argyll Art Society Facebook page that can be used to get updates on what is happening.

There will shortly be a website giving details about the art society, its history, information on the exhibition and how to participate, and photos of past exhibits to give a flavour of what the event is like.

A lot of work has been done on modernising the entry process. There will be the option of pre-registration for exhibits; the automatic production of labelling for the paintings and photos; instant printing of receipts; and immediate production of a list of entries to guide visitors.

As in past years, people who come to view the exhibition will have free entry, with the option of making a suitable donation to the funds of the society. There is also a small fee to be paid by each exhibitor for every painting or photo that is hung, and this goes to help to cover running expenses.

With over 500 people having visited the exhibition in 2017, organisers hope this excellent support from the community will continue. Both professional and amateur artists in the area are encouraged to make use of the exhibition to display their work.

The overriding aim of the exhibition, since its beginning in 1967, has always been to foster interest in locally-produced art and to give people from the community the opportunity to let others see, appreciate, and maybe buy their works.

Organisers wish to thank the Army Cadet Force for permission to use their building.

Details about how to enter exhibits will appear in adverts in the Argyllshire Advertiser, Facebook and on the exhibition website. Enquiries can be made at 01546 603074.