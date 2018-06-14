Cadets flag up Lochgilphead’s big day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After weeks of brilliant sunshine, the weather took a turn for the damp just in time for the flag raising ceremony.

This annual midweek event marks the beginning of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day commemorations, and cadets from D (Argyll) Company ignored the rain to perform the flag raising with their usual efficiency.

The flag was saluted as it was raised accompanied by tunes from piper John Hunt, before Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day chairman Geordie Rhodick inspected the assembled cadets and thanked them for their attendance.

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day will take place on Saturday June 16, starting at midday with a march down Argyll Street from the Drill Hall, followed by a parade on the front green and an afternoon of fun activities for all the family.