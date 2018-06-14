Announcements 09/06/18 – 15/06/18

BIRTHS

RENNIE – DE GOEDE

Graham and Maggie are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Isla Cato, on June 6, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. First grandchild for John and Christine, Machrihanish, and sixth grandchild for Gerald and Arja, Holland.

PEARL WEDDINGS

YOUNG – BARBOUR – At the Lowland Church, Campbeltown, on June 11, 1988 by the Reverend Andrew Thomson, Fraser to Fiona.

DEATHS

ARMOUR – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 10, 2018, Margaret Barclay Graham, in her 97th year, Heath Cottage, Southend, dearly beloved wife of the late John Armour, much loved mum of Archie and Moira, loving granny of Stuart, Innes, Katrina and Mairi and treasured GG of Leah, Evie, Lachlan and Isaac.

MCCULLOCH – On June 7, 2018, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, James (Jim) Wyllie McCulloch, formerly of Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray, in his 77th year, beloved husband of Lynda, much loved father of Tracy, John, Robert and Laura, dear Mucka of Cara, Molly, Lewis, Rosie, Ryan and George, and a dearly loved brother and uncle, sorely missed by all. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Saturday, June 16 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired, to Mid Argyll Cancer Care Endowment Fund (Chemotherapy Suite).

MCMURCHY – Suddenly but peacefully, at home, 11 Muasdale Cottages, on June 1, 2018, Roberta Catriona McCallum (Ruby), in her 77th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Hector McMurchy, much loved mum of Sharon, Joanna and Brian, loving granny to Robert, Rebecca, Jennifer and Emily and great granny to Alex. Funeral private.

acknowledgements

MCCONNACHIE – James and family would like to thank everyone for support and kind expressions of sympathy received after the sad loss of Isobel. Special thanks to Succoth Ward (Lochgilphead), ICU and Ward 11 at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Thanks also to Rev Steve Fulcher and Matthew Ramsay for a comforting and fitting service, to Stuart Irvine for playing the organ, to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their professionalism, and to The Glen Restaurant for excellent catering. Thanks finally, to all who attended the church and graveside. The retiral collection for Calum’s Cabin and The Fishermen’s Mission raised £1,062.

PURDIE – Jimmy, Catherine, Seumas and family of the late Margaret Purdie would like to sincerely thank everyone for all their kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and all staff at the Macmillan Suite and Ward A, Oban Hospital, and Glenaray Ward, Lochgilphead, and to Collette Morgan for their loving care and kindness. Sincere thanks to Rev Hilda Smith for visits and for the uplifting and comforting service; to Catherine Paterson for lovely music played. Grateful thanks to Roddy MacDonald Funeral Director and Fiona McLeod for caring and professional service; to Alistair and Mary MacVicar and staff for lunch so well provided; to Morna for beautiful floral arrangements. Finally, sincere appreciation for all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside and for generous donations, which raised £750 for Lochgilphead Parish Church and Glenaray Nurses Fund.

IN MEMORIAMS

DOCHERTY – Precious memories of my beloved husband, Malcolm, who died on June 19, 2013.

– Barbara and family.

MATHIESON – Hugh, died June 14, 2009.

Always in our thoughts.

– Maureen and Jamie.

MCCARTAN – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad and grandad, Ian, who passed away June 13, 2010.

Every day in some small way,

We miss you more than words can say.

In our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

Happy memories.

– With all our love, Jean, John, Ann, Stuart, Clare, Nicola and your grandchildren.

MCKAY – In loving memory of a dear mother, nannie and great nannie Joyce, who passed away on June 19, 2017.

A year has gone, a year has passed,

You left us with memories that will always last.

Loved and missed always.

– Michelle, Andrew, Ryan and Claire, Christopher, Christopher Jnr, Brian, Karis, Finley, Jace and Callen xxx.

NAIRN – Jimbo, 2016.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day.

No longer in my life to share,

But in my heart you’re always there.

– Love always, Jean.