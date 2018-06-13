Tarbert Gun Club raises money for MS Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert Gun Club held its annual charity competition on Sunday May 13 with the proceeds going to a very good cause .

The club donated the £800 raised to the Mid Argyll MS Centre which will put it towards a new heating system for its hyperbaric chamber.

Bob McColl of Tarbert Gun Club said: ‘This is the 14th year in a row that we’ve donated money to the MS Centre and we hope it continues. Tarbert Gun Club is delighted to once again support manager Karen McCurry and her staff.’

The shoot attracted competitors from all round the county on a glorious sunny and still day – ideal for clay pigeon shooting.

The club had set up a mixture of DTL and sporting targets to test the competitors. DTL was proving popular with 10 maximums. Not so many on the sporting side; six to be exact.

There were shoot-offs to decide the winners as each stand was sponsored by local businesses.

Willie MacDonald was in top form, winning the DTL and double crosser.

Hot on his heels were Steve Wilson (rabbit), Donald Nicholson (double teal) and John Weir (high overhead). Comments were made that the moon was lower than the target.

The club is grateful to the following businesses who sponsored the day – Glenbarr Stores, Fyne Tackle, Murray Smoked Products, Archie Currie and the Dochas Centre – and all the individuals who brought prizes.

Winners

High gun – Willie MacDonald, Jura; Steve Wilson, Oban; Andrew MacDonald.

Ladies

Sally Nicholson, Bellochantuy; Diana Mackenzie, Saddell.

PIC:

Left to right: David Hewitt, MS Centre treasurer, Isobel Macintosh, finance officer, Bob McColl, Tarbert Gun Club, and Karen McCurry, centre manager. 06_a21GunClubCheque01