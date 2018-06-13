Mid Argyll stalwarts given honours

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Mid Argyll woman recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list said she is ‘humbled’ at receiving the British Empire Medal.

Karen McCurry, manager at the MS Centre Mid Argyll, was given the honour for services to healthcare and charity.

She told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘It was very humbling to know that someone thought enough of the work I do in the MS Centre for people affected by long-term conditions to take the time to nominate me for an award.

‘I have accepted on behalf of the huge team of helpers who support me every day. I could not do what I do without them all – staff, volunteers, centre members and our supportive community.

‘I am very proud that the MS Centre has got the recognition and publicity that an award will bring and would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who helps me make a positive difference to the health and wellbeing of others in our community.

Mrs McCurry added: ‘I was pleased to hear that my co-worker Claire Cameron has also been recognised for her outreach work with an invitation to a Garden Party in July at Holyrood.’

Another recipient of the BEM in this round of honours is Nick Walker, director at the Puffer Preservation Trust and skipper of the VIC32 puffer, based at Crinan. He received the honour for services to tourism, marine heritage and charity.

Mr Walker said: ‘Well, I’m very proud to receive this honour. I’m dedicating the award to my wife, Rachel. She was my girlfriend when I first saw the VIC32 and we’ve restored it together.’

Also on the Queen’s birthday honours list is former Carradale fisherman Archibald Robert MacMillan, founder of the Kintyre Smokehouse, Macmillan Foods, who was honoured with an MBE for services to the Scottish seafood industry.