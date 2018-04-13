Dearest hogget trade ever recorded

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Hoggets were the dearest trade ever recorded at the centre at Caledonian Marts’ sale of 1,815 spring lambs, prime hoggets, ewes and tups on Tuesday.

The overall average for 1,573 hoggets sold was 273.12ppkg (+41.24p on the week and +106p on the year) with 1,135 hoggets (39kg-52kg) averaging £126.40 (+£46.52 on the year).

Top price of the day went to Jack Farms, Wester Upper Urquhart, for a cracking 55kg Texel at £164.

Top price per kg went to Jimmy Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill, for a pen of four Beltex at 42.5kg, realising £150 or 353ppkg.

A feature of the sale was a consignment of 30 hoggets from Jimmy Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill, averaging £145.

Leading hogget prices per head: Beltex £160 Easter Ochtermuthill; Texel £150 Easter Ochtermuthill; Texel X £149 Nether Strathkinnes; Suffolk £146 Nether Strathkinnes and Castle Rednock; Beltex X £145 Newbigging; Cheviot £145 Nether Strathkinnes; Cheviot X £138 Burnshott; Mules £130 Meikle Seggie; BF £130 Wester Upper Urquhart.

Leading hogget prices per kg: Beltex 329p and 325p Easter Ochtermuthill; Texel 322p Nether Strathkinnes; Beltex X 319p Leysbent and Strageath; Texel X 316p Meikle Seggie; Suffolk 298p Wester Upper Urquhart; Cheviot 296p North Kinkell; Mule 262p Broomfield and Meikle Seggie; BF 266p Easter Coates.

Also forward were 242 cast ewes and tups.

A smaller show for numbers, trade met a high, with heavy ewes averaging £110.62 selling to £168 for a Suffolk cross from A McLaren & Co, Nether Strathkinnes, St Andrews.

Export ewes averaged £71.34.

Other leading prices: Texel: £161 Walton; £160 Whitehouse; £146 Claddach; £145 Kirkton; £140 Tillyrie; £138 Dechmont. BF: £84 Glenalmond; £83 Craighead; £68 Duallin; £65 Glenalmond. Suff: £165 Whinneyhall; £141 Whinneyhall; £137 Whitehouse; £128 Nether Strathkinnes. Mule: £117 Airthrey Kerse; £111 Ampherlaw; £108 Whitehouse; £103 Broomfield. Zwarble: £128 Broomfield. Chev: £92 Whinneyhall. Cross: £109 Nether Strathkinnes and Tillyrie; £105 Craighead; £100 Blaircessnock.

Tups averaged £114 selling to £168 for a Suffolk from R Wardrope, Easter Coates.

Other leading prices: Texel: £166 Whinneyhall. Beltex: £120 Easter Coates. Zwarble: £98 Blairhall.