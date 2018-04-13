Date announced for Taynish Run Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tayvallich will once again play host to the Taynish Run Festival on Saturday May 12 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The race will finish at Tayvallich village hall, with all participants running through the picturesque Taynish National Nature Reserve on a route of their choice.

There’s a 6.8-mile run along the reserve’s more winding trails or a flatter, 10km run along the woodland’s spinal road.

Spectacular views can be enjoyed along either route and runners may also spot some of the reserve’s wildlife including otter, deer, red squirrels and ospreys.

Race organiser Colin MacFarlane said: ‘We’re looking forward to welcoming runners and supporters to this year’s race. Taynish is a special place to run in, with stunning scenery, wildlife and great routes.

‘Our local Macmillan Cancer Support group also organises a coffee morning in the village hall, which means everyone in the community can come along and support the runners and this great cause.’

Race entry is via EntryCentral and all the information needed regarding the race can be found on the Taynish Run Facebook page. Both links can be found on entrycentral.com/Taynishrunfestival and facebook.com/thetaynishrun.

The race is organised by Colin MacFarlane, supported by Mid Argyll Athletics Club and run under Scottish Athletics rules.

A participant running in the sunshine on a hilltop near Tayvallich during last year’s run. no_a15taynishrun