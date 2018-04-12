Cairndow shooters welcome dry conditions
Cairndow Gun Club welcomed competitors on a dull but dry day for their 50 DTL competition on Saturday April 7.
High gun for the day went to Alan Brown, with 27 competitors vying for the top spots across the tournament.
Results: 1 Alan Brown, 49/147; 2 John Kennedy, 50/145; 3 = Ted Blakeway and Gordon Griffiths, 49/143; 5 Paul Chalmers, 48/141; 6 David Milton, 48/140; 7 Eric McAllister, 47/137; 8 John Gillchrist, 47/135 and 9 Hector Mcfadyen, 46/134.