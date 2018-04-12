Announcements for dates 08/04/18 – 14/04/18

BIRTHS

GODDARD

Alan and Ailie are delighted to announce the arrival of their son, Louie Alan James, on March 23, 2018 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. A wee sister for Erin and Elle. Special thanks to Isabel and staff at Campbeltown Maternity Unit.

ENGAGEMENTS

CROFT – RONALD

Noreen and Chic McCormick are delighted to announce the engagement of their older daughter, Lindsay, to David, older son of Liz and Keith Croft, on

April 2, 2018.

DEATHS

COFFIELD – Peacefully at home, 73 Roading, Campbeltown, on April 4, 2018, Elizabeth McTaggart McIntyre (Betty), in her 79th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John Coffield, much loved mother of Johnny, Andrew and Kevin, mother-in-law of Rosina, Tracey and Linda, and much loved nanna and “special” nana.

GALLACHER – Peacefully at home, 52 Limecraigs Road, Campbeltown, on April 11, 2018, Euphemia Campbell Buchanan (Effie), in her 75th year, dearly beloved wife of John Gallacher, much loved mum of Ann and John and a loving nana to Andrew, Katie and Grant. A service will be held in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Saturday, April 14 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Brackley Cemetery, Carradale. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Friends of the Beatson and Motor Neuron Scotland.

MURRAY – Peacefully at home, 5 Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig, on April 5, 2018, Mrs Jean Scott Murray, née Lawrie, in her 93rd year, formerly of Chalmers Street and East Bank Road, Ardrishaig, and of Montrose Crescent, Hamilton, beloved wife of the late Hamilton Murray, dearly loved mother of Thea and Hamilton, adored nana of Catriona and Gavin and proud great grandmother of Jonathan. Dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family. Co-founder of Talking Newspapers. Funeral service was held in Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig, on Thursday, April 12, 2018, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

RYAN – Nick, Master Innholder, died April 14, 2018, in Edinburgh, aged 76, beloved husband of Frances, adored father of Julia and Ross, unrivalled grandfather of Archie and Jock. There will be a private service at St Andrews Church, Ravelston, Edinburgh, donations if desired to Feedback Madagascar. A celebration of Nick’s life will be held at Crinan Hotel, on June 29, 2018, to which all friends will be welcome (details to follow later).

WALLACE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on April 9, 2018, John Wallace, in his 77th year, Uigle Farm, dearly beloved husband of Jean Wallace, née Young, much loved father of Margaret, Elizabeth and the late Isabel and a loving grandpa of Alice, Jamie and Ailsa.

acknowledgements

HENDERSON – The family of the late Maureen Henderson would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent sad loss. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for his comforting service and to all who attended the church and graveside. We would also like to thank T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional and caring arrangements, and the Ardshiel Hotel. Lastly, Lorna would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Kintyre Care Home who looked after her mum so well over the last few years.

MACBRAYNE – Flora and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and support following the recent sad loss of Colin. Special thanks to Rev Crossan for his comforting words and fitting funeral service. Also to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional arrangements, and the Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality. A special thanks to staff at Campbeltown Hospital and all carers. Thank you to all who attended at church and graveside. A retiral collection of £442 was raised for the local RNLI, Campbeltown Acute Unit and Books for the Blind.

MACFARLANE – The family of the late Alexander (Alex) MacFarlane (Maha) would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital and carers for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Matthew Ramsay for his visits and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Tarbert Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to the Fishermen’s Mission totalled £242.50.

MATHER – Lesley and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support received following the sad loss of her dad, Willie. Grateful thanks to all staff at Oban Hospital, Inveraray Surgery and the Glenaray Ward at Mid Argyll Community Hospital, for the kindness and care given to Willie; to all those who attended at Cardross Crematorium, to Sheena Johnston for a most appropriate and comforting funeral service and to Bill Nelson for his personal tribute; to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for their efficient and professional arrangements; to the George Hotel, Inveraray for excellent purvey, and special thanks to friends and neighbours of Willie for all their help and support over the last few months. Finally, sincere thanks to all those who gave so generously to the collection, which raised £650 for Mid Argyll Cancer Care Endowment Fund (Chemotherapy Suite).

MCLAUGHLIN – Andrew and family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and support after the sad loss of Maureen. A special word of thanks to the nursing team, catering staff, doctors and management of Campbeltown Hospital, Macmillan Nurses, Maggie and Sheila, the care, kindness and respect shown during Maureen’s illness was outstanding. Thanks to Father Tony for all the spiritual support and guidance and the beautiful service, to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional and caring service, especially Rhys, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for excellent catering. Finally, our thanks to all who attended the mass and for the generosity in the retiring collection for Campbeltown Hospital, which raised £500.

IN MEMORIAMS

GROGAN – In loving memory of Andy, passed April 17, 2016.

We can’t have the old days back, when we were all together,

But happy memories will be with us forever.

– Love, Kathleen and family xxxxx.

LEESMOFFAT – In memory of Margaret Leesmoffat, who died April 13, 2015.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

Although we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.

– Love, Poppy, Daniel, Mathilda and Zephyr x.

MAXWELL – In loving memory of Bunty, who sadly passed away, April 17, 2013. Always in our thoughts.

– Tom and family.

MCLEAN – Charles, Promoted to Glory on April 6, 1995. Precious memories of our beloved dad, granda and great-granda.

Too good to be forgotten, always in our hearts.

Also, our beloved brother and uncle, Daniel Stuart McLean, Promoted to Glory on April 21, 2013. Much loved and sorely missed.

– Rene, Flora, and families, Senga, Sean and Millie, Maureen and Eddie and the family at home and away xxx.

MCSPORRAN – In loving memory of Alastair, who died on April 17, 2012.

Years have gone since you were here,

But in our eyes there is still a tear.

In our hearts you will always stay,

We love and miss you every day.

– Ann, Hilda, and all the family.

WEIR – In loving memory of Alex, a dear husband, father, papa and great grampa, who passed away on April 11, 2013.

Sorely missed by us all xxx. RIP.

WOOD – In loving memory of our dear wife, mum, gran and great gran, Jean, who died April 13, 2016.

Memories are treasured,

No one can steal,

Death is a heartache,

No one can heal,

Life must go on,

We know that is true,

But it’s not the same,

Since we lost you.

– Your loving husband Benny, David, Irene, Moira, Pamela ,Gordon and families.