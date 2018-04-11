Shinty round up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup – first round

Strathspey Camanachd 1-3 Strachur



Strachur beat Strathspey Camanachd 3-1 at Grantown Grammar School.

Strathspey’s Stuart Sloss began a two-game suspension. Matthew Davies netted for the hosts but Ian MacLean grabbed a hat-trick to give Strachur victory.

Strachur’s reward is a trip to Balgate to play Lovat in the next round.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Kilmory 4-0 Tayforth



Kilmory go top of Marine Harvest South Division 1 after they beat Tayforth 4-0 at MacRae Park.

This was a good game, played on a heavy pitch, and it was a personal triumph for Kilmory’s Alister MacArthur who scored all four of his side’s goals giving Kilmory a solid win.

The opening goal came on 16 minutes. A Hal Jones shot from 20 yards was saved but Alister MacArthur was straight onto the rebound to pop the ball into the net.

Full forward Alister MacArthur added a second on 29 minutes when he collected a pass from half forward and turned his marker before slotting the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

MacArthur completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second half when he took a ball from the wing and fired it into the bottom corner of the net from just outside the D.

MacArthur got his and Kilmory’s fourth with an individual effort on 62 minutes, dribbling the ball past his marke rand then through another defender before tapping past the keeper to make it 4-0.

This was a very good performance from Kilmory who were missing some key players.

They drafted in some older heads such as the Houston brothers, Iain at half back and Craig at half forward, and they made a big impact to the game.