Returning members steal the show in Lochgilphead

There was an excellent turnout for both the ladies’ and gents’ competitions at Lochgilphead Golf Club on Sunday April 8, with many returning members competing.

The gents played for the Dunlop Tankard and, although comments of ‘could have played better’ were heard in the clubhouse, everyone enjoyed the round and many were surprised at the speed of the greens.

Winner of the gents Dunlop Tankard was Liam Scott with 38 points, beating David Sinclair on a countback.

The ladies played for the Booker Trophy and three players had 28 points. But Kathleen Young came out on top, beating Ele Hunter with a better inward nine.