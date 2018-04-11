Red Star put nine past East End

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SAFL Premier 2

Lochgilphead Red Star 9-0 East End United

Red Star played host to Greenock’s East End United at the Joint Campus 3G on Saturday April 7, and produced a totally dominant performance against a visiting side who played over half the match with ten men.

Star got out the traps early and had the match sewn up as they raced into a 3-0 lead after only eight minutes. Ian McGuinness opened the scoring early on after some good attacking play down the right between Kieran Moore and Rab Docherty.

Docherty then squared the ball to McGuinness who made no mistake from close range.

Kieran Moore was on hand to double Star’s lead after six minutes when some more quick passing proved too much for the East End defence. The third goal came from the penalty spot when Gergor Peacock’s surging run was ended as he was brought down by the visiting full back and referee Peter Laing correctly pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Rab Docherty to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and put Star well in command at 3-0 early on.

The home side continued to press with the midfield trio of Ben Forbes, Aaron Moore and Innes Meikle giving their opponents no time to settle in possession. It was no surprise when Star added to their lead just after the half hour when some more neat build up play saw the ball crossed to Docherty who hammered his shot home for his second of the day.

Star added a fifth goal soon after when some good link up play between Gregor Peacock and Ian McGuinness saw Peacock get his shot away from the edge of the box leaving the keeper helpless and Star five nil up.

The day got even worse for East End when their goalkeeper was ordered off having handled the ball outside the area and left Mr Laing no option but to issue a red card.

Into the second half Star took a bit longer to get started with several chances being wasted along with the deputy keeper proving hard to beat.

The goals did eventually come again however with Cammy McDonald, on as a second half sub, chipping the ball home from the edge of the box to make it 6-0.

Gregor Peacock then added his second of the afternoon along with Cammy McDonald who finished at the second attempt to give Star an 8-0 lead with ten minutes to go.

As the clock ticked down it was Kyle Selfridge who popped up from defence to round off the scoring as Star declared at 9-0.

There was time for Ben Pollock in the Star goal to be called into action at the other end however the stopper was on hand to keep his clean sheet intact as he touched a well struck free kick past the post.