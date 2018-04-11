Mid Argyll host mini rugby festival
Mini rugby teams from across Argyll and Lochaber gathered at Lochgilphead’s Ropework Park on Saturday March 17.
The festival was the second Dalriada Mini Rugby Festival in recent weeks, with teams meeting the previous weekend with Oban Lorne hosting.
Mid Argyll welcomed a good turnout of teams with Oban Lorne, Etive Vikings, Kintyre and Highland visitors Lochaber RFC all attending along with a few players from Isle of Mull RFC.
A mild spring day and fantastic underfoot conditions helped complement some fantastic rugby from all of the players on the day.
Mid Argyll were fantastic hosts on the day, and thanks from all the teams were passed onto Duncan (Brochan) Aitken and his team of coaches, as well as parents at the club who offered some fantastic hospitality.
The next Dalriada Festival will be hosted by Campbeltown/ Kintyre RFC on Saturday April 21.
P4/5
Lochaber 3-2 Oban Lorne
Mid Argyll 6-1 Kintyre
Etive Vikings 5-2 Lochaber
Kintyre 4-5 Oban Lorne
Lochaber 5-1 Kintyre
Etive Vikings 4-1 Mid Argyll
Mid Argyll 2-2 Lochaber
Oban Lorne 1-5 Etive Vikings
Mid Argyll 1-2 Oban Lorne
Kintyre 0-5 Etive Vikings
P6/7
Kintyre 3-2 Etive Vikings
Mid Argyll 3-3 Oban Lorne
Oban Lorne 1-3 Etive Vikings
Mid Argyll 4-1 Lochaber
Etive Vikings 4-4 Mid Argyll
Lochaber 2-3 Kintyre
Kintyre 4-1 Oban Lorne
Etive Vikings 4-1 Lochaber
Mid Argyll 3-2 Kintyre
Lochaber 0-5 Oban Lorne