Mid Argyll host mini rugby festival

Mini rugby teams from across Argyll and Lochaber gathered at Lochgilphead’s Ropework Park on Saturday March 17.

The festival was the second Dalriada Mini Rugby Festival in recent weeks, with teams meeting the previous weekend with Oban Lorne hosting.

Mid Argyll welcomed a good turnout of teams with Oban Lorne, Etive Vikings, Kintyre and Highland visitors Lochaber RFC all attending along with a few players from Isle of Mull RFC.

A mild spring day and fantastic underfoot conditions helped complement some fantastic rugby from all of the players on the day.

Mid Argyll were fantastic hosts on the day, and thanks from all the teams were passed onto Duncan (Brochan) Aitken and his team of coaches, as well as parents at the club who offered some fantastic hospitality.

The next Dalriada Festival will be hosted by Campbeltown/ Kintyre RFC on Saturday April 21.

P4/5

Lochaber 3-2 Oban Lorne

Mid Argyll 6-1 Kintyre

Etive Vikings 5-2 Lochaber

Kintyre 4-5 Oban Lorne

Lochaber 5-1 Kintyre

Etive Vikings 4-1 Mid Argyll

Mid Argyll 2-2 Lochaber

Oban Lorne 1-5 Etive Vikings

Mid Argyll 1-2 Oban Lorne

Kintyre 0-5 Etive Vikings

P6/7

Kintyre 3-2 Etive Vikings

Mid Argyll 3-3 Oban Lorne

Oban Lorne 1-3 Etive Vikings

Mid Argyll 4-1 Lochaber

Etive Vikings 4-4 Mid Argyll

Lochaber 2-3 Kintyre

Kintyre 4-1 Oban Lorne

Etive Vikings 4-1 Lochaber

Mid Argyll 3-2 Kintyre

Lochaber 0-5 Oban Lorne