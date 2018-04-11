Lochgilphead youth group on the ball with cash boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The successful ‘Sports Not On The Green’ community event has been given a lift after being awarded government funding.

Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) , which organises the annual sporting extravaganza, was given the £1,962 grant through the Year of Young People Youth Community Action Fund.

Sports Not on The Green brings people together for a fun day of sport, the arts and a variety of workshops. Local sports clubs run free sessions, such as football, athletics, rugby and golf.

MAYDS runs workshops on the day, with experts from all over the UK. In previous years there have been sessions with a stuntman, professional footballer, breakdancer and even a steel band. Mid Argyll Community Pool brings along water walkers and MAYDS hires a mobile skatepark.

Young people are given free sporting accessories such as footballs to encourage participation in activities.

This year the young people from MAYDS will organise the late June event themselves, ensuring it showcases local young people, their talents and achievements. With the help of MAYDS trained youth work staff, they will organise every aspect and run 10 weekly workshops ahead of the event involving experienced members of the community sharing their talents with the young people.

Jim Sweeney, CEO of YouthLink Scotland, said: ‘We want to celebrate young people and the youth workers who make a difference.

‘This event, designed in partnership with young people is a fantastic opportunity for local young people to illustrate the breadth of talent across Argyll.’

Year of Young People 2018 aims to inspire Scotland through its young people, celebrating their achievements, valuing their contribution to communities and creating new opportunities for them to shine locally, nationally and globally.

The Youth Community Action Fund is administered by YouthLink Scotland, the national agency for youth work and is funded by Scottish Government.

Plenty of fun and action at Sports Not on the Green 2017. 08_a27maydssports04