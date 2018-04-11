Good turnout encouraged for Tarbert Golf Club event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This Saturday, April 14, sees the men’s competitions get under way at Glenralloch with the first round of the Fyne Tankard.

Captain Chris Smyth is hoping for a good turnout of members for the season’s first event.

The Tarbert ladies have two competitions under their belt already with the April medal being won by Helen Samborek.

The April Stableford was won by Seona Martin on 37 points, with Rona Young in second place on 31 and Joanne Kerr earning third place on 29 points.

On Sunday April 15, the ladies will contest the Coronation Foursomes.