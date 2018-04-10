Pick up pooch advice with Fyne Homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

April will see Fyne Homes once again work with the Dogs Trust to provide advice on caring for beloved pooches.

There will be advice on caring for dogs, canine health checks and microchipping for dogs not already chipped – all free of charge.

Microchipping of dogs is now a legal requirement, with fines of up to £500 imposed if a pet dog is not microchipped.

Last year these events were a great success, with 99 dogs given health checks, of which 40 were microchipped.

Events will be held as follows:

Inveraray – Tuesday April 17, 11am – 3pm in the Nicol Hall.

Tarbert – Monday April 23, 12pm – 4pm in the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre.

Gigha – Tuesday April 24, 10am – 1.30pm in Gigha Village Hall.

From left: Jillian, Eleanor and Jennifer of the Dogs Trust at the 2017 Fyne Homes event. no_a14FyneHomes01