Time to get dressed for Armed Forces Day

Shop and other businesses in Lochgilphead have been reminded of their chance to add to the spectacle of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day.

The annual spectacular, organised to pay tribute to the work and sacrifice of the armed forces past and present, is all set to be held on June 16.

But a big part of this colourful occasion is the window competition arranged each year by the Armed Forces Day committee.

The overall theme for anyone creating window display this year is ‘100 years since the end of WWI’, and windows should be dressed by Monday June 4.

A handsome trophy will be presented to the winner, to be chosen by public vote. Members of the public can place their vote in a box to be placed in the Mailbox post office and shop on Argyll Street Lochgilphead, and this will be available until Saturday June 16 – then at the Armed Forces Day hospitality tent thereafter.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the window dressing competition is asked to contact Armed Forces Day secretary Betty Rhodick at lochgilpheadarmedforcesday@yahoo.com or by calling 01546 602205.

The holders of the trophy – Mary’s Meals shop – being presented with their prize in 2017. 06_a24ArmedforWindows01