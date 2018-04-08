Argyll couple are threatened in their own home

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police are appealing for information from the public after an elderly couple were subject to threats at their home on Friday April 6.

At around 6pm, a man and a woman, both in their eighties, were in their home in Glengilp, Ardrishaig, near Lochgilphead, when a man turned up and started banging on their windows and doors threatening them.

The man is described as being in his 30s, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blonde hair and had missing teeth. He was speaking in a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a blue sports jacket, blue jeans and a blue beanie hat.

Detective Sergeant Keith Philip, at Oban police office, said: ;Although nobody was hurt, this incident was frightening for the elderly couple and has left them shaken in their own home.

‘We believe that this incident was a case of mistaken identity and are working to trace the person responsible as well as the intended targets.

‘We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident or may have seen or heard anything that could help us trace the person responsible.’

Anyone with any information should contact Oban police via 101, quoting incident number 3177 of Friday April 6. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.