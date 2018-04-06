Urgent appeal for Tarbert drivers to ease pressure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Colin Cameron

People in Tarbert face being unable to make medical appointments if volunteer drivers don’t come forward.

Many clients in the region benefit from the services of charity Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV), but a severe shortage of drivers is placing pressure on existing volunteers.

Norma Ross, MATV secretary, said: ‘We are committed to helping elderly and disabled members of the communities in North Kintyre as well as Mid Argyll.

‘Our volunteer drivers take elderly and/or disabled adults in their own cars to keep social and medical appointments if they are unable to access public transport.

‘We now have around 120 clients in North Kintyre but only two drivers in the Tarbert area. We do not want to let these clients down and we are sure there are people in the Tarbert community who would be able to help.

‘Current volunteer drivers who live in Mid Argyll have had to do double runs to bring Tarbert residents up the loch to hospital. This involves longer hours on the road for the drivers and extra expense for our small charity.’

Tarbert woman Margaret Scott, 74, had never used the service until a recent hospital appointment in Oban. She gave MATV a try and said afterwards: ‘I can’t speak highly enough for the service. The driver couldn’t have been any more attentive and helpful.

‘I’m not the best traveller, but I was just so relaxed. I was highly delighted.’

Frances Menzies, 68, has used MATV for many years. ‘I’ve been to many different hospitals with them and it’s an excellent service,’ she said. ‘The drivers are brilliant and I don’t know what I would do without them.’

Norma Ross added: ‘If you are a car owner who lives in Tarbert and you are reading this now, ask yourself if you could be a volunteer driver. It may only involve a few hours a week.

‘Runs can be to Lochgilphead, Oban, Campbeltown or Glasgow. A mileage allowance is paid to cover petrol and if you can’t do a run you can always say no.’

North Kintyre councillor Anne Horn said: ‘This service helps people stay socially included, attend important appointments and attend to personal matters.

‘I would urge anyone who can spare some time to support the volunteer drivers and help out in the community.’

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers need you

If you can help, contact Catherine Kennedy on 01546 603564