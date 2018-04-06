‘Still work to do’ before Nancy Glen lift as loch barges platform

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was an unscheduled break for personnel aboard a lifting barge poised to raise the stricken Nancy Glen from Loch Fyne’s murky depths.

Seas driven by a prolonged spell of easterly winds – unusually for a region with prevailing southwesterlies – are reported to have caused the barge to slightly drift from its original position. A week after its arrival in the loch, work was carried out on Friday April 6 to stabilise the platform.

The Nancy Glen lies at around 140 metres, beyond diving range. All the work to prepare for lifting the Tarbert fishing boat is being carried out using remotely-operated underwater vehicles on board the Severn Sea research vessel.

And all this in visibility approaching zero.

The lifting operation is intended to locate and recover the remains of skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk, who are believed to have gone down with the boat.

Rumours of an imminent move to lift the boat were dismissed by Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, who said: ‘This is a complex operation in very challenging conditions, and there is highly technical preparatory work still to complete.’

She praised the contribution of the Scottish Government to the project, saying that it had been ‘excellent, and very thorough’.

