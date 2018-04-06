A good African home for Inveraray’s furniture

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Some good has come out of the sad plight of Inveraray’s crumbling community hall.

Children in the African state of Gambia are to benefit from furniture donated from the hall, courtesy of Inspire Inveraray – otherwise known as Inveraray Community Company.

The furniture is going to a school nursery the village of Bajana in the country’s Kiang District.

The tables and chairs will be delivered through Inveraray-based charity First Aid 4 Gambia, as charity co-founder Bill Nelson explained: ‘This a rural community whose main income comes from farming and cattle. We have worked with the nursery school since Nov 2015.

‘There is an Arabic school in each village and they have very little in the way of resources, so the furniture will go to them, with some also going to the neighbouring village of Jiffarong.

‘The Arabic school in Bajana uses the facilities at the nursery for first aid – as does the whole community as it is over 10 miles to a clinic. When I visited last November the teachers and pupils all came over to say thanks.’

Organising the furniture flit recently was Lamin Bajo, from Bajana , who served in UK army and is still involved in TA in logistics.

Bill Nelson added: ‘Thanks to the Inspire Inveraray committee for this gesture. The tables and chairs will be shipped out to Kiang Bajana Nursery later in the year.’

Bill and Lamin load up the van at Inveraray Community Hall. no_a14InverarayFurniture03

People from the Arabic school in Bajana show their appreciation for help from First Aid 4 Gambia. no_a14InverarayFurniture04