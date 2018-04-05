Taking the long road to the Wee Toon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sore feet, aching knees – but spirit unbroken – two Campbeltown natives are toughing it out as they walk 134 miles from Glasgow to the capital of Kintyre.

The idea for the charity challenge was born for John McCallum and Lorna Black during a New Year’s Day walk near their Glasgow home.

An off-the-cuff remark along the lines of; ‘Wouldn’t it be great to get back to Campbeltown under our own steam…’ developed into a four-day trek, following main roads all the way.

They set off from Crookston at 6.30am on Tuesday April 3, bound for Arrochar. They arrived more than 13 hours later, sore and exhausted after a day treading tarmac and dodging traffic.

A hearty breakfast, and it was off at the slightly later time of 8.45am the following day for Inveraray as sleet and snow fell.

That particular leg involved negotiating the notorious Rest and be Thankful mountain pass. ‘It was a bit of a blizzard coming into our faces while we were coming up the old military road, so that was a tough section,’ explained John.

‘But we made it.’

Lorna added: ‘What’s made it easier is the support we’ve had along the road. The number of people who stopped to speak or to offer us a lift was amazing. It really does spur you on.’

When the couple came through Cairndow, they were surprised when one man stopped and handed them £5.

They made it to Inveraray around 4.30pm, feeling the pace a little with aching feet and knees.

But the pain is worth the gain for their chosen good cause – the Beatson Cancer Charity.

‘The Beatson has given such great care to many people close to us over the years, it’s very close to our hearts, and to many people across the west of Scotland,’ Lorna explained.

As this article is being written, John and Lorna are en route to Tarbert, on what is intended to be the penultimate leg.

‘It’s been tough, but we’ll get there,’ said John.

‘We’ll see how it goes, but we intend to be in Campbeltown on Friday.’

If you would like to donate to their fundraising effort, visit the Just Giving page entitled ‘John and Lorna’s home from home challenge‘.

And if you see them on the road – spur them on and give them a toot.

PIC:

John and Lorna were pleased to reach Inveraray on day two of their four-day charity walk, the hilliest stretch behind them. 06_a15CampbeltownWalk01