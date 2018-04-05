Promoting disabled access with Euan’s Guide

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new initiative aimed at increasing disabled visitors’ experience in Argyll has been launched.

Michael Russell MSP and the Argyllshire Advertiser’s sister paper The Oban Times have teamed up with disabled access review website Euan’s Guide to help Argyll businesses welcome disabled visitors.

Euan’s Guide, which aims to ‘remove the fear of the unknown’ and inspire disabled people to try new places, was founded in 2013 by brother and sister Euan and Kiki MacDonald after Euan became a powerchair user.

After spending hours of their time making enquiries about access at places they wanted to go, Euan and Kiki realised their experience was not unique and that many disabled people had difficulty in getting the information they needed to decide on where they visited and took their holidays.

The idea became Euan’s Guide, now a digital charity helping to open up countryside, villages, towns and cities to disabled people everywhere.

Michael Russell met Euan and Kiki at the Scottish Parliament last year after submitting information to the guide about some of the places he represents.

An event is being held in the Corran Halls, Oban, on Friday April 27 from 11am-1pm which will be open to local businesses, community organisations and representatives from tourist destinations throughout Argyll and Bute. Those attending will be able to find out how easy it is to sign up to Euan’s Guide and promote accessibility.

Michael Russell, who will be present on the day, said: ‘I was inspired by Euan’s story and by his determination to make sure others were helped in the way he needed help but originally couldn’t find.

‘Euan and Kiki explained to me the benefits and relief from worry and stress they have experienced from knowing what to expect from a business, organisation or tourist destination in terms of accessibility before they travel there.

‘But there is also a big opportunity for tourism in Argyll and Bute because being known as disability friendly and accessible will bring a boost in business. So coming to the event, which is kindly being supported by The Oban Times, will be profitable as well as informative.’

To register for the event or to obtain further information, email Heather Wolfe on Heather.Wolfe@parliament.scot or call 0131 348 5738.

PIC:

Michael Russell MSP is actively promoting this new guide to accessible facilities in Argyll. no_a14Michael Russell_Euan’s Guide01