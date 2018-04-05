Making a splash in Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It’s fair to say that the problem Tarbert has had with the village sewage system over the past few years has been a bit of a stinker.

To solve the problem, Scottish Water is planning to upgrade the sewers in a multi-million-pound project so that the system can cope with flooding.

Our regular contributor, Tarbert-based artist Ann Thomas, thinks there is scope for more imaginative solutions.

What do you think?

