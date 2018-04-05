Caroline’s mesmerising exhibition by the open sea

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Breathtaking views, fresh local seafood and fine art come together under one roof this month.

Argyll artist Caroline Hunter’s mesmerising seascapes and still life paintings will be on show throughout April in her exhibition entitled ‘By the Open Sea’ hosted by the Crinan Gallery at the Crinan Hotel.

Caroline has been a regular contributor at the Royal Glasgow Institute and Royal Scottish Academy and is well-known for her understated yet powerful, highly nuanced seascapes and for her equally arresting still lifes which have a distinctive, almost timeless quality.

Often juxtaposing vibrant summer flowers or grasses with shells, seaweed or sea glass, her intimate connection to Scotland’s wild places and a certain contemplative sensibility resonate throughout her work.

Caroline said: ‘One of my greatest joys is immersion in the wildness of Scotland, usually in a tent or canoe. I am constantly refreshed by the myriad nuance of light, colour and atmosphere amongst hills and at the edge of the sea.’

Caroline also has work on show at the Archway Gallery in Lochgilphead and the Jetty Gallery, Oban.

PIC:

One of Caroline’s mesmerising seascapes. no_a14CarolineHunter01