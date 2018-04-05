Announcements for dates 01/04/18 – 07/04/18

DEATHS

HUNTER – Peacefully, on March 28, 2018, at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital, Lochgilphead, in her 89th year and with her family by her bedside, Myra Barr Stewart (née Cameron), of Tarbert Loch Fyne, formerly of Motherwell, Strathaven, Dumfries, Dollar, Stonehouse and Edzell. Beloved daughter of the late Mr and Mrs Wm S Cameron, dear sister of the late Alan B Cameron, much loved mother of Neil and Colin, grandmother of Amy, Tom and Sam and great grandmother of Hannah. Family flowers only, please. Donations, to Sense Scotland, may be made direct or at the service. For funeral arrangements, please contact Dundas Fyfe (Motherwell) on 01698 263115 or e-mail info@dundasfyfe.co.uk.

MACBRAYNE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 28, 2018, Colin Mitchell MacBrayne, in his 94th year, formerly of Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Flora Brown, much loved dad of Jane, Robert, Marie and the late Colin and a loving grandad of Shaun, Jeff, Sophie, Alice and Walter. Service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Friday, April 6, at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Immediate family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Books for the Blind and the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

MACBRAYNE – Suddenly at home, 2 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, on March 31, 2018, Prunella Susan Scally (Pru), in her 80th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Campbell MacBrayne, much loved mum of Archie, Campbell and David and a loving grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.

MACFARLANE – On March 29, 2018, peacefully, at Campbeltown Hospital, Alexander MacFarlane (Maha), in his 88th year, beloved husband of the late Rita MacFarlane and a dearly loved grand seanair and great grand seanair. Funeral service at Tarbert Free Church, on Friday, April 6 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations if desired to The Fishermen’s Mission.

MACLELLAN – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on Friday, March 30, 2018, Elspeth, much loved wife of the late Graham, sister of the late Cherry Kilpatrick, the late Donald Sinclair and Helen Bachelor. Always remembered.Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Clydebank Crematorium, Mountblow Road, Clydebank at 3.30pm.

MACTAVISH – Suddenly at her home, on April 3, 2018, Mary MacTavish, née Campbell, aged 73 years, of 5 Kilduskland Drive, Ardrishaig, beloved wife of the late Donald MacTavish, much loved and loving mother of Kevin, Angela, Campbell, Annette and Donna, and much loved granny of nine grandchildren. A dear sister of Allan and Catherine, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research and Ardrishaig Parish Church.

MCGOWN – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on March 30, 2018, Margaret McLardy Clark, in her 82nd year, 2 Bayview, Machrihanish, dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan McGown, much loved sister of Archie, Nan and the late Bobby and Jenny, and a loving aunt.

STEWART – Suddenly, at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Clydebank, on March 31, 2018, Catherine (Irene) Stewart, née MacKay, aged 84 years, of 19 MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, beloved husband of the late John (Jackie) Stewart, much loved mother of Marie and Gordon, and step-mother of Veronica and the late Archie. A dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Craignish Parish Church, on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Kilvaree Cemetery, Ardern. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

acknowledgements

FITZPATRICK – The family of the late Terry would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards and messages of condolence, also the doctors and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and Roddy and Fiona at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, Cliff Acklam for a comforting service and the Stag Hotel for excellent purvey.

MACKINNON – The family of the late Margaret MacKinnon, Kingsley, Lady Ileene Road, Tarbert would like to thank Hamish Hoey Funeral Directors for their dignified professionalism and also Ellen Gibson for her personal and compassionate service. Sincere thanks to all those who expressed their condolences. We would also like to say a special thank you to the home carers and the staff at Mid Argyll Community Hospital.

IN MEMORIAMS

GLEN – Patricia.

Time is what we have to live,

To love, to share, to have, to give.

We had time to share that love,

And bring new life into this world.

We feel your love our whole life through,

Time won’t change our love for you.

– Alistair, Catherine Ann, Alistair and Alan.

MACGREGOR – In loving memory of a dear mum and nanny, Mary Orr, who died April 8, 1982. Also a dear dad and pappy, Charlie, who died on December 18, 1999.

Always in our hearts and thoughts.

– From all the family.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our dear parents, Bella, who died April 5, 1983, and Peter, who died April 30, 1988.

To all of you who still have parents,

Cherish them with care,

Because you never miss their value,

Till you see their vacant chairs.

Simply the best.

– Angus and Margaret.

MACLULLICH – In loving memory of Duncan, dear husband, father and brother, who died on April 11, 2013.

Loved and remembered always.

– Annette, Alasdair and Ishobel.