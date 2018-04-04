New charges for lorries in Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A parking meter appeared this week in Lochgilphead’s main public car park – but car drivers are unaffected, according to Argyll and Bute Council.

The meter will be used to enforce parking charges for lorries and coaches in the Lorne Street car park, in a move agreed by Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands councillors in December last year.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Parking for cars in Lorne Street car park will continue to be free. Charges will be introduced for overnight lorry/coach parking, once advisory signs are in place and a parking meter is operational.

‘As well as putting the signs and meter in place, we are taking steps to make as many parking spaces available as possible by refreshing the lines between spaces and requiring drivers to park within them.’

The new traffic regulation will introduce parking charges between the hours of 8pm and 8am at the rate of £1.10 per hour or an overnight rate of £10.

PIC:

Waiting for action – the new meter in Lorne Street car park. a14ParkingMeter01