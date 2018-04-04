Motorist relief as Strone Point closures not needed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Better than expected progress on work to realign part of the A83 meant planned road closures were not needed removing the need for a 60-mile detour for drivers.

Three consecutive overnight closures were planned from Tuesday April 3 to allow the removal of higher sections of the slope above Strone Point, but ‘favourable ground conditions’ allowed contractor John Paul Construction to get on better than anticipated.

In the end, just one overnight closure was needed.

Ian Stewart, design manager with trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland, explained on Wednesday April 4: ‘This phase of road closures, initially programmed to last three nights, has been completed earlier than anticipated due to favourable ground conditions on site.

‘As a result, no further road closures will be required this week.

‘This was the second of three phases of road closures envisaged to be required over the duration of this 28-week project.

‘Advanced notification will be provided in due course for the third and final phase of road closures.’

PIC:

Work goes on at Strone Point. Photo: BEAR Scotland. no_a14StronePoint01