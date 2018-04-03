Cumbernauld band leader thrills Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club met for its March club night in the Inveraray Inn.

Fyne Folk opened the evening in their usual fashion with Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod on fiddles and Agnes Liddell on keyboard.

This was followed by Tom Moffat from Alva on accordion, accompanied by Neil MacMillan on keyboard; Ishbel Fraser, from Strachur, on ‘moothie’, with Jake MacKay and Agnes Liddell; Kenny Jackson from Stonehouse, on accordion, making up a trio along with Neil and Derek Hamilton; Neil, on accordion, with June Meikle on fiddle, Agnes on keyboard and Derek on drums; Jake on ‘moothie’ and Agnes on keyboard.

All their contributions were much enjoyed and a pleasure to have so many supporting players.

Guest artistes were Janet Graham and her Scottish Dance Band, with Cumbernauld’s Janet on lead accordion, Derek Hamilton on second accordion, Ian Wilson on keyboard and the Tobermory maestro, Richard Hughes, on drums.

They entertained the audience to some 20 sets in all, including The Tobermory Twostep, written by Richard, and some amusing stories from Janet in between.

Club chairman, Niall Iain MacLean, thanked all the artistes for such a delightful evening and next week the club looks forward to welcoming back Shetland fiddler, Gemma Donald and Alan Small for the grand finale of the season.

PIC:

Guests performers for the evening were the Janet Graham Scottish Dance Band. no_a14InvAccFid01