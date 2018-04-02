Strone Point closures to follow Easter weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll’s major trunk road will be closed near Inveraray for three nights from Tuesday April 3.

As the latest phase begins to remove higher sections of the slope above the A83 at Strone Point, road closures will be in force on Tuesday April 3, Wednesday April 4 and Thursday April 5 – between 9pm to 5am each night.

During the period of closure, road users will be sent on lengthy detours via the A819, A85 and the A82. Access will be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles. The road will reopen under temporary traffic lights during the day.

Teams from the principal contractor, John Paul Construction, have been working since December on the project to realign the trunk road at Strone Point

The project involves scaling back a section of the hillside over 300m long next to the carriageway, helping to open up the width of the road and improve driver visibility round the bend.

Eddie Ross, of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland, said: ‘The majority of the Strone Point project has been designed so that it can be carried out under temporary traffic lights, however road closures are required for safety due to the size of the machinery and difficulty that is involved in the high reach excavations in this phase of the project.

‘We have taken steps to minimise any impact to road users by arranging for this phase of the work to be completed overnight and avoid working over the weekend.

‘We thank motorists and the local community for their continued patience while teams work to complete the project, and ask that they continue to follow the traffic management and any signage that is in place for their safety as well as that of the workforce during the project.’