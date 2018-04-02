Dochas carers enjoy well earned Kintyre break

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A group of carers from the Dochas Centre in Lochgilphead enjoyed a long weekend break at Saddell House in Kintyre.

The carers were treated to meals in the large dining room, with staff enjoying having their meals cooked for them and sharing it with other carers.

One Dochas employee said: ‘It was so good to have your meals cooked for you. The company was brilliant, everyone was included and I got to make new friends.’

The house had no wi-fi or television, with the staff feeling they could really unwind. They took in some of the most spectacular views Kintyre has to offer, looking across Kilbranan Sound to Arran, also getting a great view of the beach where Paul McCartney recorded The Mull of Kintyre.

Following afternoon tea on Saturday, three therapists arrived to pamper the carers. One carer commented: ‘I realise how important it is to take care of myself I am going home a different person. I feel so refreshed.’

The Dochas Centre would like to say a huge thank you to the Landmark Trust for giving the carers this experience for the third year in a row, allowing them to relax, make new friends and recharge their batteries.

Thanks go to all the helpers and staff that made the trip so memorable.