Mid Argyll police files

Possession of drugs

At 1.15am on Thursday March 22, on Oban Road, Lochgilphead, a 25-year-old man was stopped and searched by police and charged with being in possession of a small amount of cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The 29-year-old-male driver of a car stopped by police in Meadows Crescent, Lochgilphead, at 11.30pm on Saturday March 24, has been charged with being in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and cocaine. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

Police charged a woman, aged 68, for behaving in an abusive manner and assaulting two police officers at a house near Ardfern on Saturday March 24 at 11.10pm. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.