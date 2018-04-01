Letters to the editor – week 13

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

‘Long on rhetoric’

Sir,

As usual, Councillor Redman’s letter in last week’s edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser was long on anti-SNP rhetoric and short on fact and information.

He firstly fails to differentiate between A roads and trunk roads, begging the question of the relative proportions as he compares England and Scotland.

It would be interesting to hear if Councillor Redman thinks the Tory Westminster government bears any responsibility for its imposition of years of austerity and cutbacks .

As the responsibility for maintenance of A roads lies with local councils, not the Scottish Government, perhaps Councillor Redman will tell us when the A roads for which his ruling group is responsible will have them up to standard and also have the grace to acknowledge the increase in budget from the Scottish Government that has allowed Argyll and Bute Council ‘to step up to the plate’.

David Hay, Minard.

Get kilted out

Sir,

I would like to encourage Scots to take part in this year’s Kiltwalks to raise funds for the NSPCC.

It’s so important people are aware of the work the NSPCC does. I am a parent but I think there are so many children out there who are not being looked after properly.

This year’s Kiltwalks take place in Glasgow on April 29, Aberdeen on June 3, Dundee on August 19 and Edinburgh on September 16.

For more information, contact scotlandevents@nspcc.org.uk or call 0141 212 3879.

Gail Porter, NSPCC supporter and TV presenter

Don’t feed chocolate

Sir,

Easter is a time of great fun for the whole family, but I would urge your readers to keep chocolate treats safely out of reach of inquisitive pets.

Chocolate can be highly poisonous to pets, with dogs most commonly affected. It contains theobromine, a naturally occurring chemical found in cocoa beans which, while safe for humans, is harmful to dogs and other animals.

If you suspect your dog has eaten chocolate, don’t delay in contacting your local vet. The quicker the animal gets veterinary advice and treatment, the better. Your vet will want to know how much chocolate your dog has eaten and what type. If possible, keep any labels and have the weight of the dog to hand.

The effects of chocolate poisoning in dogs usually appear within 12 hours and can last up to three days.

First signs can include excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhoea and restlessness. These symptoms can then develop into hyperactivity, tremors, abnormal heart rate, hyperthermia and rapid breathing. In severe cases, dogs can experience fits and heartbeat irregularities and some cases can result in coma or death.

Melissa Donald, president, British Veterinary Association Scottish branch.